Are you a poet and you know it? Sign up now

OFFICIAL: Winners, finalists, judges and organisers of the 2017 Nimbin Poetry World Cup.
21st Aug 2018
POETS of the world unite in Nimbin - but they need to sign up before August 28.

The 16th Nimbin Poetry World Cup will be held at the Nimbin Town Hall on September 1 and 2.

Organiser Gail Clarke said the event will hold four heats on the Saturday, two semi finals and a final event on Sunday, and each poet has to prepare an eight-minute set of one or more poems.

Contestants come from Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney as well as plenty of local poets such as David Hallet and Rebecca Rushbrook among previous local winners.

Currently, 26 poets signed up so far, and there is still space for more participants.

The winner will receive a $2000 cash prize and trophy, while the People's Choice will receive a $500 cash prize.

Ms Clarke said poets are judged on their connection with the audience.

"Are they connected and participating with the audience? It varies. We've had instruments, props, in the heats it's up to the performer how they present themselves, if they need a guitar of drum, they can do it,” she said.

"It's interesting how people will utilise their eight minutes.”

Ms Clarke said receiving the trophy has been a poetry boost for previous winners.

"It has helped spur the younger poets on, and they have gone to much bigger things in Melbourne and Sydney.

"We just lost one of our all-time favourites, Candy Royalle, who passed away recently and was an amazing woman, she came here five or six times right from the beginning from Sydney,” she said.

For details contact Gail Clarke on poetryworldcup@gmail.com.

