Are you a community organisation who needs financial relief?

WORKING FOR THE COMMUNITY: Barbara Swain, founder of Mental Health Support Group; John Callanan, NRCF Chair, and Andy Hamilton, founder of Human Nature Adventure Therapy.

THE Northern Rivers Community Foundation (NRCF) is reaching out to local community groups who are in need of some relief after being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 restrictions have forced community groups to adapt staffing changes, postpone fundraisers and as a result faced financial hardship.

In response, the NCRF have partnered with the Portland House Foundation and James Frizelle Charitable Foundation to commit an initial $158,500 from their Resilience and Regeneration Fund to help affected groups.

NRCF Executive Officer Emily Berry said that the fund will help local community groups rise and thrive after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our role is not only to support these organisations to survive as they recover from recent crises, but also to thrive,” Ms Berry said.

Ms Berry said the pandemic was going to create new demand for community group services which is why the fund was vital going forward.

“There are new vulnerable groups emerging within the community, those in financial stress who were not previously on government support, are now in need of support for food, material aid and paying bills,” Ms Berry said.

“So there has been a spike in demand for some community services while others have had to temporarily close down during the recent pandemic,” Ms Berry said.

NRCF Chair John Callanan, who also made a contribution to the fund, said it was important to use the fund to its greatest potential.

“While NRCF cannot solve all the issues, we continue to build supportive and lasting relationships with community organisations across our region,” Mr Callanan said.

“We have the resources, partnerships and grant making expertise to maximise impact in our own region at this critical time,” Mr Callanan said.

Applications for the Recovery & Resilience Grants Program open on Tuesday 7 July.