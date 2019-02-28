Menu
IS IT TOO LATE: Patricia Hughes lead the rally next to the old Coraki Hospital site to stop the demolition of the buildings.
News

Are we still interested in this old hospital building?

by Susanna Freymark
27th Feb 2019 11:00 PM
AT THE old Coraki Campbell Hospital site, the conference building is the least derelict of the abandoned buildings.

Northern NSW Local Health District plans to demolish the hospital buildings that have sat empty for six years, at the end of April.

They announced one final invitation for submissions from the community to identify potential viable and sustainable future uses of the Coraki Conference Centre property, next to Coraki Golf Club.

At a public rally two weeks ago, 50 community members protested about the demolition saying the buildings could be used as an evacuation centre, wedding venue or arts and youth centre.

The Expression of Interest is now open, and will close on Wednesday, March 27.

The two-stage process will require respondents to provide an initial submission as part of Stage 1 by Wednesday, March 27.

Proposals will be assessed against the criteria identified in the EOI document and short-listed proposals will progress to Stage 2, where further information will be required.

To obtain a copy of the EOI document and information pack, please contact NNSWLHD-CorakiEOI@health.nsw.gov.au or phone 6620 7373.

