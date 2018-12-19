Are we starting to like Byron's new sculpture?

SKY-HIGH: Artist Corey Thomas (white hard hat) has been putting on the final touches of the Byron Bay's exciting new 12m high sculpture on the Bayshore Dr roundabout.

SKY-HIGH: Artist Corey Thomas (white hard hat) has been putting on the final touches of the Byron Bay's exciting new 12m high sculpture on the Bayshore Dr roundabout. Alison Paterson

THE finishing touches are being applied to the sensational 12m tall sculpture which is literally stopping traffic in Byron Bay.

Traffic was slowed by road workers on Tuesday as a cherry-picker, understood to be holding artist Corey Thomas and another worker, parked by the artwork to allow for further adjustments to the $55,000 lighthouse sculpture on the town's newly opened $5.6 million roundabout at Bayshore Drive.

As Mr Thomas added bird silhouettes which echoed the shape of the Byron Lighthouse, drivers took the opportunity to gaze upwards and check out the latest addition to the town's artworks.

Many drivers appeared to be impressed with the artwork, with several giving it a thumbs-up as they slowly made their way through the roundabout.

Photos View Photo Gallery

But on the Byron Bay Community Board Facebook page, criticism is as harsh as ever.

A photo of the sculpture was shared by James Annabel with the caption, "it's finished".

Residents were outraged.

Hope Maneki wrote: "That's not really any better and surely doesn't look the proposed drawing."

Ben Goad: "Complete and total disaster."

Liss Caldwell: "Surely this isn't finished. The render of what it was supposed to look like was bad enough, this is worse. Clear reason why this needed community input and a vote on how our community is represented and uses public space."

Terri Hall: "Still looks like a big dangerous d--k."

Gerry Bertoli: "Those who voted for this must be so ashamed there choice turned out not to look like the drawing. It now looks like a warning to everyone we use razor wire and silver bullets in Byron Bay... how many of the ones who voted for this item actually live in Byron Bay and see it every day?"

Deborah Johnson: "It looks nothing like the drawing... I was hoping it would manifest into something amazing but this is just a bit sad."

Earlier this month Byron Shire Council's Manager of Works, Tony Nash, said he was pleased the council was opening the new roundabout before Christmas despite the rain during October.

"There will be some minor works for the contractor to complete in coming weeks," he said,

"They will be removing their equipment at the completion of the job - but this will not impact on roundabout traffic."

The sculpture initially drew many unfavourable comments for its phallic-like shape.