Are we becoming fat and fitness challenged?

Residents from the Bay need to exercise more.

BYRON Bay residents you are all getting too fat and unhealthy.

That seems to be the bottom line message from new Medibank research released this week.

The research found nearly three in five Byron Bay locals are physically inactive, with only 41% having exercised in the last three months.

The local findings follow national figures, which found over nine million Australians are physically inactive - with the average Aussie having only exercised six times in the last three months - and two in three locals say they feel isolated in their community.

In response, Medibank is announcing a commitment to help improve the health and wellbeing of Australians, with the launch of Free + Active - an ongoing program which aims to make free, social activity accessible to 1.5 million Australians by 2022.

Under the program, Medibank will launch hundreds of free, community-based events and wellness initiatives nationwide over the next five years, in partnership with organisations who share the Free + Active vision.

Byron Bay locals urged to register

The first initiative to be announced under Free + Active will see Medibank fund the opening of 40 new locations for parkrun - a free, timed, weekly running and walking event taking place in more than 200 communities across the country.

The first five new locations have already been selected off the back of community demand, and Byron Bay locals are encouraged to head to medibank.com.au/FreeAndActive to register their interest to be one of the remaining 35 towns.

"We know there are many benefits to being active in mind and body, and feeling connected to your community," Medibank Area Manager, Sonja Sparavec said.

"That's why it's concerning to see how inactive we are, but understandable given how busy people can be.

"We hope that through our Free + Active program, we can help Aussies feel happier, healthier and more connected, and are urging locals to register their interest now to get a program in their area."

In addition to parkrun, Free + Active launch partners include Strava and the Medibank Feel Good Program, with others to be announced over the coming months.

For more information on Free + Active, visit Medibank.com.au/FreeAndActive.