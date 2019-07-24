Are these towns about to get rubbish pickup?

ON THE AGENDA: Tenterfield Shire Council will decide whether to continue with plans to construct a waste transfer station at Mingoola.

THE future of waste services in the Tenterfield Shire will be on the agenda at this morning's Tenterfield Shire Council meeting.

The ordinary meeting will cover a range of topics, including the future of waste collection on Mount Lindesay Road, the potential construction of a waste transfer station at Mingoola and whether council will part-fund the replacement of a bridge on Hooton's Road.

Mount Lindesay Road waste collection

In the 2016/2017 financial year the council commenced a trial waste collection service for villages and residents on Mt Lindesay Road along the route over which a council truck travels weekly to Urbenville.

Councillors are now presented with three options in regards to continuing or ending this trial.

The business papers outline the three options, the first being for council to continue the waste collection service, which will be mandatory for those along the road between the Boonoo Boonoo landfill and Urbenville.

This includes the townships of Liston and Legume, and will offer the stipulation that if others off the road wish to use the service, they may do so if they take their wheelie bins to the Mt Lindesay Road.

The second recommendation is to discontinue the service, while the final option is to continue with an opt-in waste collection service between the Boonoo Boonoo landfill and Urbenville on a permanent basis.

Mingoola Waste Transfer Station

Tenterfield Council has been closing a number of landfills throughout the shire and converting them to waste transfer stations as part of the council's new Waste Management Strategy.

As such Mingoola is the only remaining bulk bin residential collection service, and councillors will decide whether to approve the recommendation to seek a licence for use of the land adjoining the current site on Springfield Road.

Hooton's Road bridge

Councillors will decide whether to approve a payment of up to $550,000 to Kyogle Council to replace a bridge over the Clarence River on Hooton's Road.

Kyogle Council applied for a Bridges Renewal Program grant to upgrade the timber bridge to concrete at a cost of $1.8 million.

An amount of $700,000 was allocated to Kyogle Council before the council proposed that Tenterfield Shire Council and Kyogle Council share the remaining cost of $1.1 million.

The Tenterfield Shire Council July ordinary meeting will commence at 9.30am at the council chambers, 247 Rouse Street, Tenterfield.