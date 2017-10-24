Are these the worst road black spots?

BLACK SPOTS: Tell us the worst black spots on the Northern Rivers.

THERE are some treacherous roads on the Northern Rivers and too many have reached the status of black spot.

Here are some black spots you may have heard about and a few which may be new to you.

1) Both Alstonville bypass T-junctions

2) Tabulam Road, South West of Clarence Way, Bottle Creek

3) Tweed Valley Way, Tumbulgum (Funding allocated to fix at cost of $1,167,735)

4) Byron Bay Rd and Ross Lane, Lennox Head (Funding allocated to fix at cost of $1,992,363)

5) Invercauld Rd and Bruxner Highway, Goonellabah

6) Tregeagle Road and Rous Road, Tregeagle

7) Cnr Walker St and Nielson St, East Lismore

8) Bangalow Road between Bexhill and Clunes

9) Wyrallah Road and Dungarubba Road

10) Bruxner Highway and Richmond Hill Road.

