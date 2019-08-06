Are these albums on your Top 10 vinyl list?

ROCK ON: Owner of Howl & Moan Records at Byron Bay, Mario Fraietta is passionate about supporting local music.

THE black sheen of vinyl invokes a rise in blood pressure of many music fans despite age, or favourite genre.

Vinyl has remained as a great bastion of rebellious teenage years where the wild screams of Mick Jagger, or heavy riffs of Angus Young were dangerous and sometimes hard to get your hands on.

It is this spirit that captivates Howl & Moan Records owner Mario Fraietta.

The store located just off Jonson Street in Byron Bay has quickly become a haven for local bands and artists, but for Mario it was always about the love of music.

"I had a cousin of mine who was ten years older and he was the only one really into music and we used to just hang out in his basement listening to these records and I remember physically seeing, being there and feeling and touching the records and having the Rolling Stone's Sticky Fingers cover with the zipper and Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland with the naked girls and AC/DC's Dirty Deeds with the cartoon of Bon, and with Angus sticking his two fingers up," he said.

"Those memories of being there in those early years of my life stayed with me forever and it was the kind of place where your parents may have been upstairs saying the Rosary or yapping on about their lives and we kids are down stairs listening to records.

"I think that was something that remained with me throughout my life and it got me into live music, and putting on bands and trying to make a career in the music industry and if we look at the record store I physically wanted to create an environment that could be reminiscent of a late 70s lounge room or somewhere you would be hanging out with your mates and really just listen to the music."

He said the acoustics of the shop were important, with the couch and general physical feel helping to move it away from a sterile supermarket type scenario.

"It is a place to come and indulge in recorded music."

After living in Sydney and working in corporate real estate for ten years, and then subsequently a stint in in Rome, Italy, Byron Bay seemed like an ideal place to continue his passion with music.

Now the store hosts almost 2000 vinyl records between new and used and is home to many independent artists who may have dropped their album off in person, and like any good book or the like Mario's store is now a place full of stories.

Mario remembers when a young man came into the store and excitedly picked an album that was produced in 1966.

Asking why the album had caught his interest Mario learned that it was the young man's dad who was in the band and on the front cover.

For Mario it is obvious why vinyl is a superior way to listen to music.

"Why vinyl is a format that is important is because it is not changeable," he said.

"So what that means is you are playing a record the way the artist had put it down.

"A musician puts down the order of the songs in the way they want the album to proceed - the feel, the emotion and what happened when CDs came in was you could skip songs or fast forward or download them and it lost that package.

"For example Pink Floyd resisted that temptation to go on Itunes and AC/DC did for a very long time.

"You can't listen to Dark Side of the Moon, which is probably the world's biggest selling album - you can't listen to it in a back or random order.

"And that is one part of the key of why vinyl had this resurgence.

"People were not getting the idea of an album or a concept, they were simply getting a snippet and it lost that intensity that albums can give you. Secondly is obviously is the quality of the vinyl.

"Vinyl as a medium is an analogue transfer of the original master to a physical item has the capacity to enhance the sound the way digital compression was never able to do.

"Basically where vinyl is important or better than other mediums is that you are picking up all the sound especially if you have a high quality stereo and you pick up every sound that is put onto a record."

"Why CDs, streaming, digital downloads don't is because of their compression ratios.

Mario said some of his favourite LPs in the store were from local independent artists such as Tralala Blip and Blister.

Mario's Top Ten Albums:

AC/DC - Let There Be Rock

Magic Dirt - Friends in Danger

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - Murder Ballads

Rowland S. Howard - Teenage Snuff Film

You Am I - Hi Fi Way

Silverchair - Freakshow

Sonic Youth - Day Dream Nation

Queens of the Stone Age - Songs for the Deaf

The Stooges - Raw Power

Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream.