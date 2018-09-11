Are there yellow ants in your yard? Take a photo

PROBLEM POPULATION: Yellow Crazy Ants have been found in central Lismore - the first time they have been identified in NSW for more than a decade.

PROBLEM POPULATION: Yellow Crazy Ants have been found in central Lismore - the first time they have been identified in NSW for more than a decade. John Tann

THE DPI has urged residents to get in touch with them after a new suspected sighting of invasive yellow crazy ants.

Some residents took to Facebook to discuss whether the ants were at markets at The Channon over the weekend.

DPI acting director of invasive pets and animal Scott Charlton said he was not aware of any formal reports of this sighting. He said they treat all reports seriously and urged anyone who sees a species similar to yellow crazy ants to take photographs and report it through the DPI's website.

"The Channon market site is an area we've been interested in,” Mr Charlton said.

"We have had a look around there and we haven't been able to find anything.

"If you've got photos where you can see the details that's really useful.”

Mr Charlton said there was a native species that's "very similar” to the pest species, which was identified in the Lismore CBD in May when a member of the public spotted them.

It was the first time they had been identified in NSW in more than a decade.

"It often takes a bit of expertise to verify it,” he said.

With a second baiting program in Lismore and Terania Creek now wrapped up, Mr Charlton said they planned to use an odour detection dog to help eradicate the species and would launch a large surveillance program in December with the help of a large team of volunteers. Meanwhile, he said residents' vigilance was vital.

"We're encouraging people to get out in their yards and have a good look around. If you see something that's remotely similar, it pays to get onto it early so that we can do something about it,” he said.

He said the greatest risk of spreading the ants was through items in which they could nest, like pot plants or piles of wood.