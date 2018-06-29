Are possums causing havoc in your roof?

BRUSH-tailed possums are the most abundant, widely distributed and frequently encountered of all Australian marsupials.

They can be found in forests and woodlands all along the east coast, and also live in inland areas along tree-lined rivers and creeks.

A nocturnal animal, it is active at night and usually spends the day sleeping.

Possums have adapted well to contact with people.

However, at times this contact can be noisy and messy - particularly if the possum takes up residence in the roof of your house.

The NSW Office of Environment and Heritage advises that if this happens, the possum can be trapped and removed from the ceiling cavity, provided you first obtain a licence from the NPWS.

You must release your resident possum back on to your property, as it will not survive if removed from the area. In some areas, wildlife rehabilitation groups will help you with this.

The best solution is to actually make friends with local possums.

If you encourage a possum to stay around and claim your yard as its territory, other possums will be discouraged from taking up residence.