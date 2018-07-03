Are our chefs the best in the state?

The two chefs representing Ballina RSL are Brad Baldwin (Sous Chef - left ) and Ben Campbell (apprentice - right).

BALLINA RSL club was gearing up to battle it out against other clubs in the industry's most prestigious cooking competition.

Registered club chefs from across NSW come together in a Masterchef-style cook off for Chef's Table which recognises and rewards the most talented chefs, cooks and apprentices in NSW clubs.

This year local chef's Brad Baldwin (sous chef) and Ben Campbell (apprentice) will represent Ballina RSL club in the kitchen against 82 other chefs from 42 clubs from tomorrow.

The competition highlights the culinary talents of chefs and demonstrates that clubs are among the best dining destinations in the state.

Sous Chef Mr Baldwin worked his way up the ladder to his current position after doing his apprenticeship with the club.

He has been with Ballina RSL for almost 10 years, and this will be the third time he has participated in the competition.

"The experience of competing in Chef's Table allows me to further my skills under pressure and against some well-known Sydney chefs," Mr Baldwin said.

Apprentice Ben Campbell said it was a great opportunity for him to showcase what he was learning in his first year as an apprentice.

ClubsNSW CEO Anthony Ball said the competition aims to showcase the industry's highly accomplished chefs.

"Registered clubs are home to some of the finest restaurants in the state, offering a vast array of dining options to patrons," Mr Ball said.

"Our industry is fortunate to have so many talented chefs who produce meals to suit any taste bud, and their skills will be on display for all to see at this year's Chef's Table competition."

The competing chefs will have to use ingredients provided in a "mystery box", the contents of which will be only be revealed prior to the start of the cook-off.

The dishes will be judged by renowned executive chefs Julio Azzarello and Adam Moore, former Masterchef contestant Courtney Roulston and The Red Spoon Company's Nenad Djuric.

Winners from the cook-off will be announced at a gala dinner at Chef's Table partner venue Doltone House in Sydney on July 30, hosted by George Smilovici, one of Australia's pioneers of stand-up comedy.

The competition cook-off will be held over three days at Ryde TAFE from July 3-5.