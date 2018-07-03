Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The two chefs representing Ballina RSL are Brad Baldwin (Sous Chef - left ) and Ben Campbell (apprentice - right).
The two chefs representing Ballina RSL are Brad Baldwin (Sous Chef - left ) and Ben Campbell (apprentice - right).
Business

Are our chefs the best in the state?

JASMINE BURKE
by
3rd Jul 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA RSL club was gearing up to battle it out against other clubs in the industry's most prestigious cooking competition.

Registered club chefs from across NSW come together in a Masterchef-style cook off for Chef's Table which recognises and rewards the most talented chefs, cooks and apprentices in NSW clubs.

This year local chef's Brad Baldwin (sous chef) and Ben Campbell (apprentice) will represent Ballina RSL club in the kitchen against 82 other chefs from 42 clubs from tomorrow.

The competition highlights the culinary talents of chefs and demonstrates that clubs are among the best dining destinations in the state.

Sous Chef Mr Baldwin worked his way up the ladder to his current position after doing his apprenticeship with the club.

He has been with Ballina RSL for almost 10 years, and this will be the third time he has participated in the competition.

"The experience of competing in Chef's Table allows me to further my skills under pressure and against some well-known Sydney chefs," Mr Baldwin said.

Apprentice Ben Campbell said it was a great opportunity for him to showcase what he was learning in his first year as an apprentice.

ClubsNSW CEO Anthony Ball said the competition aims to showcase the industry's highly accomplished chefs.

"Registered clubs are home to some of the finest restaurants in the state, offering a vast array of dining options to patrons," Mr Ball said.

"Our industry is fortunate to have so many talented chefs who produce meals to suit any taste bud, and their skills will be on display for all to see at this year's Chef's Table competition."

The competing chefs will have to use ingredients provided in a "mystery box", the contents of which will be only be revealed prior to the start of the cook-off.

The dishes will be judged by renowned executive chefs Julio Azzarello and Adam Moore, former Masterchef contestant Courtney Roulston and The Red Spoon Company's Nenad Djuric.

Winners from the cook-off will be announced at a gala dinner at Chef's Table partner venue Doltone House in Sydney on July 30, hosted by George Smilovici, one of Australia's pioneers of stand-up comedy.

The competition cook-off will be held over three days at Ryde TAFE from July 3-5.

ballina rsl club club table masterchef cook off northern rivers business northern rivers food
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Grim weather outlook for farmers

    premium_icon Grim weather outlook for farmers

    Weather WITH a dry start to winter, rainfall on the Northern Rivers has been below average for the year.

    Baby change room being used to inject drugs

    premium_icon Baby change room being used to inject drugs

    News "It's horrible... it's just getting in a disgusting state”

    PHOTOS: 'Magnificent' 850m long Pacific Highway bridge

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 'Magnificent' 850m long Pacific Highway bridge

    News Second largest bridge of Pacific Hwy upgrade build is underway

    Tough new laws now in effect for anti-vax parents

    premium_icon Tough new laws now in effect for anti-vax parents

    News Parents who don't vaccinate their children will lose family payments

    Local Partners