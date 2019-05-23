Are native bush foods actually good for you?

NATIVE bush foods are delicious, but just how nutritional are they?

This is what Southern Cross University researchers will be looking to find out, following the announcement of a research partnership with Pocket Herbs.

The Burringbar edible plants producer will work with SCU's Southern Cross Plant Science division in a year-long study to determine the nutritional or anti-nutritional content of bush foods.

The $95,000 study, which has been jointly funded by Federal Government's Entrepreneurs Programme - Innovation Connections grant and Pocket Herbs, will select up to 20 bush food varieties, including Warrigal greens, grey saltbush and karkalla.

Pocket Herbs co-owner and horticulturist Iain Reynolds said selected plants and seeds will be germinated and propagated at both a Pocket Herbs greenhouse and in Southern Cross Plant Science facilities for biosecurity reasons.

"Southern Cross Plant Science will develop protocols for the selected varieties to achieve optimum yields and quality using existing greenhouse growth tables and irrigation," he said.

"Then they will analyse the nutritional profile for a decided set of plant macro and micronutrients and anti-oxidants, as well as anti-nutrients or oxalates."

Southern Cross Plant Science director Associate Professor Bronwyn Barkla said she was excited to be involved in the project.

"Many of the plants selected are naturally salt-tolerant species," she said.

"One of our objectives is to determine what are the protocols for optimal salt treatment during growth to produce a deliciously salty salad leaf for the consumer."

Northern Rivers' wild plant researcher and professional forager Peter Hardwick said that Pocket Herbs' continued development of quality micro product was a "welcome first" in Australia.

"Succulent wild vegetables have become very popular in high-end restaurants, and it's time to really start producing these crops more consistently and in larger volumes," he said.

"Horticultural production provides a reliable supply and quality which the marketplace needs. But we need to know what the optimum conditions are for these as crops."