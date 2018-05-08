Menu
Richmond Police District officers have uncovered an alarming number of Taser-like devices in recent times.
Crime

Are illegal tasers being sold on our streets?

Liana Turner
by
8th May 2018 11:50 AM
TASER-like devices have been turning up across the Northern Rivers at an alarming frequency, according to police.

Richmond Police District senior constable David Henderson said there had been four finds in recent days, including in Nimbin, New Italy and Casino.

Sen Const Henderson said they believed someone may be selling the devices, sometimes disguised as other items like torches, on the streets of the Northern Rivers.

Richmond Police District officers have uncovered an alarming number of Taser-like devices in recent times.
But he noted tasers, and a host of other prohibited weapons like knuckle dusters and extendable batons, were also readily available online.

He urged anyone with such a device to dispose of it, or risk facing serious consequences.

"They are not legal here,” he said.

"It's a hell of a risk... and there's no excuse for having one.”

Richmond Police District officers have uncovered an alarming number of Taser-like devices in recent times.
He said such devices posed a risk to the public and police.

"There's been a few taser detections and police are very careful for our own safety,” he said.

He warned anyone found with a prohibited device or attempting to use one would be "dealt with accordingly”.

The offence of possessing a prohibited weapon can hold a prison term.

Lismore Northern Star

