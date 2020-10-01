Ardern admits she smoked weed

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is relating to Kiwi voters in every and any way possible, admitting during an election debate that she'd tried marajuana.

In her second televised debate before the October 17 election, Ms Ardern said she had tried weed "a long time ago".

The PM has previously refused to comment on her experience with cannabis but said one time, "I was once a Mormon and then I wasn't".

New Zealanders will head to the polls on October 17 to vote not only for their next leader but also on a euthenasia referendum and a referendum to legalise cannabis.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media following her second debate. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Both Ms Ardern and opposition leader Judith Collins have said they will support the euthanasia proposal but have stayed mum on the cannabis legislation.

At the leaders' first debate on September 22, both leaders addressed the coronavirus crisis with Ms Ardern urging New Zealanders to trust her COVID-19 response.

In the first televised debate before the vote, Ms Ardern said she stood by a virus program that has limited the outbreak's toll to 25 deaths in a population of five million.

"I know there is a huge amount of uncertainty right now. That's why a plan is necessary, so is optimism, that's what Labour will bring," she said.

Ms Collins, who leads the main opposition National Party, said Ms Ardern's government had failed to secure New Zealand's borders.

The TVNZ/Colmar Brunton poll put Ardern's centre-left Labour Party at 48 per cent, well short of the record 59 per cent it enjoyed in mid-May but enough to retain power with minor party support.

The conservative National Party was on 31 per cent, down one per cent, while a range of minor parties showed small increases in support.

National Party leader Judith Collins. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Ms Ardern's backing as preferred prime minister was steady at 54 per cent, while nearest challenger Collins dipped two points to 18 per cent since the last poll in late July.

Ms Ardern, 40, rose from political obscurity to win the last election in 2017 with support from minor coalition parties.

She won international praise for her empathetic and decisive response to last year's attack on two Christchurch mosques by a white supremacist terrorist, in which 51 Muslim worshippers died.

Ms Ardern also implemented tough lockdowns when then the coronavirus pandemic erupted, which health experts say has helped contain the virus.

Ms Collins has endured a rocky start after taking over as National's fourth leader since the 2017 election and its third this year.

The centre-right party has campaigned hard on its economic management credentials but admitted over the weekend it made a NZ$4 billion mistake in its tax policy.

Ms Collins dismissed the blunder as "inconsequential".

- With AFP

