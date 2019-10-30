Menu
An artist's impression of the
An artist's impression of the "village green" area of the proposed Aureus development on The Coast Rd at Skennars Head. Contributed
Architects reveal vision for iconic coastal development site

30th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
AN AWARD-WINNING architect has teamed up with the developers of the new residential estate at Skennars Head.

Home sites have now been released at Aureus, on The Coast Rd opposite Sharpes Beach.

Intrapac Property is now working with local architects to offer an "optional service" for buyers that is "intended to add value to purchasers and the neighbourhood as a whole".

This development is located on one of the Northern Rivers' most iconic coastal sites.

So what makes the perfect beach house?

Scott Carpenter from Create Architecture, on of the architects working alongside Aureus, says it's all about a home that "responds to its site with balance and sits comfortably within the landscape".

Award winning architect Scott Carpenter held an onsite Q&A earlier this month with Aureus purchasers.
Award winning architect Scott Carpenter held an onsite Q&A earlier this month with Aureus purchasers.

"It must welcome breezes and control sunlight throughout all seasons but also withstand the rigours of a harsh seaside environment," he said.

"Building can be a daunting experience.

"We really try and make that whole process an enjoyable one.

"While crafting spaces that facilitate our clients' lifestyle, we are always paying attention to budget, operational efficiency, long term maintenance and comfort".

And Mr Carpenter knows what he's talking about.

Earlier this month he received the Peoples' Choice Award at the Australian Institute of Architects Awards for Excellence for his Echo Beach House at Casuarina.

The judges said the house "speaks to an appreciation for entertaining, uncomplicated coastal living and surf culture".

 

An aerial view of the new Aureus development at Skennars Head.
An aerial view of the new Aureus development at Skennars Head. Gary Patterson

One of the other architects working at Aureus, Jayson Pate, said another key factor to consider was individuality.

Nobody wants their home to look like the house next door or down the street, he said.

"Boutique home design means every home is different," Mr Pate said.

"Floor plan, facades and finishes, all tailored to the individual client and site -- the orientation, aspect and gradient.

"Nothing is ever replicated.

"From a design perspective, Aureus is a once in a lifetime offering to have those views straight through to the water. It is quite unique.

"I've done a lot of work along the coast, and most projects have landscape buffers which block out views."

For more information visit www.aureus.com.au.

