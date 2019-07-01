Archie’s christening bombshell

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are said to want a ‘private life’ for baby Archie. Picture: AFP

ROYAL fans will not get to witness Archie Harrison's christening set to take place next weekend after parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "demanded a private baptism."

The Sun reports that despite having funded the couples wedding, reportedly costing as much as $75 million, as well as the $4.5 million revamp of Frogmore cottage, British taxpayers - and the rest of the world - will be kept in the dark when it comes to the event.

According to The Times the couple are determined to keep their son a "private citizen", with sources confirming that they plan a media-free baptism.

Archie is likely to be christened next weekend at St George's Chapel, where his parents were married and Harry was baptised back in 1984.

Archie meets the Royal Firm, but the Queen reportedly won’t be able to attend his christening. Picture: Getty

Fabulous Digital has contacted the Palace who declined to comment.

Royal author Penny Juror has criticised the couple's decision dubbing it as a "mistake" after they came under fire for spending $4.5 million of the public's money on doing up Frogmore Cottage, claiming they "can't have it both ways."

She told The Times: "They can't have it both ways. Either they are totally private, pay for their own house and disappear out of view or play the game the way it is played.

"Seeing Archie and his godparents arriving at the christening is what people are interested in."

It is certainly a break from royal tradition with Prince William and Kate Middleton inviting the media to the christening of all three of their children, keeping only the ceremony itself private.

Archie - who was born on May 6 - will be two months old when he's doused from the lily font with water from the River Jordan.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are said to be leading the party, alongside Kate Middleton and Prince William.

But there's one important person who won't be there - the Queen. Prior commitments mean she'll have to give it a miss.

This isn't the first time the Queen has skipped a great-grandchild's baptism.

While she attended Prince George and Princess Charlotte's christenings, she wasn't able to attend Prince Louis' last year.

Archie's baptism is thought to be following in royal tradition, with the tot wearing a replica of the Honiton lace gown.

The original piece was commissioned by Queen Victoria for the christening of her first child Princess Victoria in 1841.

It was worn by 62 royal babies - including Harry and William, 36 - but a replica was made after the Queen decided it had become too fragile.

Prince Harry is seen here with the late Queen Mother at his christening in 1984. Harry was dressed in traditional christening robe of Honiton lace. Picture: Royals

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is reprinted here with permission.