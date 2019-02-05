Archibald winners are coming to the Northern Rivers

WINNER: 2018 Archibald Prize winner Melbourne artist Yvette Coppersmith poses for a photograph next to her oil and acrylic on linen painting 'Self-portrait, after George Lambert' during an announcement at the Art Gallery of NSW in Sydney, Friday, May 11, 2018.

THE 2018 Archibald Prize winners are coming to the Northern Rivers in April.

A show will be held at Lismore Regional Gallery from April 18, showcasing all the finalists in the Archibald Prize 2018.

A ticketed gala event will be held at the gallery on Wednesday, April 17.

The show is a coup for the local gallery as it is exhibiting in Orange and it will be only chance for Tweed, Grafton, Gold Coast or even Brisbane art lovers to see the exhibition.

The winner of the 2018 Archibald was five-time finalist Yvette Coppersmith, who received the $100,000 prize for her work Self-portrait after George Lambert.

Himself a winner of the 1927 Archibald Prize, Lambert is one of Coppersmith's favourite Australian artists, as she explained when receiving the award last year.

"His style was academic, yet he supported the avant-garde in Australia and painted portraits of his artistic contemporaries Thea Proctor and Hera Roberts - both independent, self-possessed style-makers at a time of burgeoning female empowerment," Coppersmith said.

Over the past 21 years, Coppersmith has experimented widely with style and subject matter but she keeps returning to the self-portrait which she says allows her to work from life, with intense absorption in the painting process.

Coppersmith was only the tenth female artist to win the Archibald Prize.

One of them is Judy Cassab, whose son and grandson live on the Northern Rivers and won the award twice.

Coppersmith's previous Archibald Prize finalist works include a portrait of acclaimed singer and actor Paul Capsis in 2008; a portrait of documentarian and media personality John Safran in 2009; a self-portrait, Rose Burn self-portrait, in 2016; and a portrait of Professor Gillian Triggs in 2017.

The Archibald Prize has been held annually since 1921. An open competition, the Archibald Prize is judged by the trustees of the Art Gallery of New South Wales. Entries to the Archibald Prize must be painted in the past year from at least one live sitting.

The Lismore Regional Gallery will be launching Auslan led tours, by tour guide and native Auslan speaker Sigrid Macdonald, during the Archibald Prize show, and will then continue monthly.