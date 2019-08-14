Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Archbishop Peter Comensoli at the National Press Club mid-last year
Archbishop Peter Comensoli at the National Press Club mid-last year
News

Archbishop visits George Pell in prison

14th Aug 2019 12:15 PM

DISGRACED cardinal and convicted child abuser George Pell has been visited in prison by Melbourne's most senior Catholic.

Archbishop Peter Comensoli says he saw Pell in prison about two months ago, as the former cardinal awaited the outcome of his appeal over his conviction for sexual abuse.

"I think he has a sense of waiting, as anything there would be a psychological agitation about waiting for what's going to be the outcome of the appeal, but I found him strong spiritually and calm and very conversive," Archbishop Comensoli told ABC Melbourne on Wednesday.

More Stories

archbishop melbourne george pell

Top Stories

    Brawl involving MAFS star puts baby in danger

    premium_icon Brawl involving MAFS star puts baby in danger

    Celebrity A WHEELCHAIR-BOUND eyewitness says everyone was shocked as glass bottles were thrown through the air at Northern Rivers league match.

    How the Lismore tip fire may have started

    How the Lismore tip fire may have started

    News Smoke is covering the city today as the fire continues to smoulder

    #21-30 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon #21-30 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    News A stylish fundraising dynamo and two burlesque dancers on the list

    Cash, drugs seized during raids at Lennox Head homes

    premium_icon Cash, drugs seized during raids at Lennox Head homes

    Crime Three search warrants were executed on the Northern Rivers