Aqua athlete’s trailblazing start to the new year

AQUAMAN: Lismore Workers Swim Team athlete Ben Auckram, 16, smashed two record on January 14, 2021, as he ups his training for the National titles in April.

Two weeks into 2021 and one young athlete has started the new year firing on all cylinders by setting two national records along with a personal best.

On Saturday January 14, at the Coffs Harbour Splash, which attracted 274 swimmers from Newcastle to Kingscliff, Ben Auckram, 16, showed he’s determined to make 2021 count.

The Year 11 Trinity student made everyone sit up and notice as he took home a national open, age 16-year-old record and a state record in the 200m backstroke with a time of 3:10.

“I was fortunate to achieve a 10 second personal best off my time for the 800m freestyle for another open Australian record in 11:28,” he said.

“I’ve upped my training this year to seven or eight pool sessions and two gym sessions a week on top of any comps or carnivals.”

AMAZING ATHLETES: In October 2020, Lismore Workers Swim Team athletes Ben Auckram and Mckinley Arnison scooped the pool at the 2020 NSW Multi Class Championships in Sydney.

“My main focus is on the Nationals at the Gold Coast in April,” he said.

“I hope I can be selected for a state squad or ideally for the Australian team.”

Meanwhile, Ben is planning his pool and gym sessions with meticulous care.

“I’ll keep up the training even if COVID-19 stops any of the carnivals,” he said.

“And I have a little home gym.”

He said while the Naitonals are coming up, the next race on his horizon is the NSW Country Championships on February 18, at Sydney Park.

“Normally country is the level below state,” Ben said.

“But in multiclass swimming, country is an open event.

“I’m looking forward to it.”