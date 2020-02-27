Aqua athletes power to podium

LISMORE Workers Swim Team athlete McKinley Arnison won took two gold medals at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Homebush, Sydney during the 2020 Swimming NSW Country Championships on the weekend.

LISMORE Workers Swim Team athlete McKinley Arnison took two gold medals at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Homebush, Sydney during the Swimming NSW Country Championships on the weekend.

McKinley came first in the 50m freestyale and 100m freestyle.

Swimmers from Trinity, Alstonville, Casino and Lismore competed at the event which took place on February 22 and 23.

Swimming North Coast spokeswoman Fay Rowles said they had 20 clubs competing this year, which was up on last year, with 116 swimmers entering 577 individual events and 12 club relays.

Rowles said 52 medals won SNC athletes including:

Lachlan Waker Alstonville 1st 400m medley, 200m medley and 200m backstroke. 2nd 100m backstroke, 3rd 1500m freestyle and 400m freestyle.

Tylah Crabtree Trinity 1st 100 backstroke and 3rd 100 freestyle.

Madelaine Ewing Alstonville 3rd 200m free and 200m backstroke

“It was a great weekend of swimming,” Rowles said.

“A heap of medals and 98 top 10 individual places and six relay top 10 places.

“Once again a good result.”