Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LISMORE Workers Swim Team athlete McKinley Arnison won took two gold medals at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Homebush, Sydney during the 2020 Swimming NSW Country Championships on the weekend.
LISMORE Workers Swim Team athlete McKinley Arnison won took two gold medals at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Homebush, Sydney during the 2020 Swimming NSW Country Championships on the weekend.
Sport

Aqua athletes power to podium

Alison Paterson
27th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LISMORE Workers Swim Team athlete McKinley Arnison took two gold medals at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Homebush, Sydney during the Swimming NSW Country Championships on the weekend.

McKinley came first in the 50m freestyale and 100m freestyle.

Swimmers from Trinity, Alstonville, Casino and Lismore competed at the event which took place on February 22 and 23.

Swimming North Coast spokeswoman Fay Rowles said they had 20 clubs competing this year, which was up on last year, with 116 swimmers entering 577 individual events and 12 club relays.

Rowles said 52 medals won SNC athletes including:

Lachlan Waker Alstonville 1st 400m medley, 200m medley and 200m backstroke. 2nd 100m backstroke, 3rd 1500m freestyle and 400m freestyle.

McKinley Arnison Lismore Workers Multi Class st 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle.

Tylah Crabtree Trinity 1st 100 backstroke and 3rd 100 freestyle.

Madelaine Ewing Alstonville 3rd 200m free and 200m backstroke

“It was a great weekend of swimming,” Rowles said.

“A heap of medals and 98 top 10 individual places and six relay top 10 places.

“Once again a good result.”

casino lismore lismore workers swim team northern rivers sport sport swimming swimming north coast
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s a pothole or two, when there’s crevices in the road

        premium_icon What’s a pothole or two, when there’s crevices in the road

        News RESIDENT says it wasn't a matter of “if someone is killed but when” as councils ask for patience.

        • 27th Feb 2020 1:10 PM
        OH NUTS! Big dry affects 2020 macadamia crop

        premium_icon OH NUTS! Big dry affects 2020 macadamia crop

        News There could be problems finding this tasty treat due to drought

        How to avoid the first year university blues

        premium_icon How to avoid the first year university blues

        News Here’s how to avoid the uni blues

        Water supply fixed after taste of the ‘third world’

        premium_icon Water supply fixed after taste of the ‘third world’

        News SKENNARS Head residents look forward to a hot shower after a three-day outage.