Approval stands for controversial Alstonville development

BALLINA Shire Councillors have upheld a decision to allow a new subdivision at Alstonville to go ahead.

Rebekah Drummond, who fronted the council before last month's general meeting in support of the proposal, returned to the chambers when councillor Jeff Johnson called for its approval to be revoked today.

Ms Drummond urged councillors to uphold their approval, saying there was "no valid basis for rejection” of the 10-lot subdivision at 77 Teven Rd.

"The DA meets every criteria set by this council,” she said.

When considering the rescission motion, which Cr Nathan Willis seconded, mayor David Wright urged his colleagues to vote "for the community, not yourself, and vote for the law”.

Cr Johnson said he had serious concerns about the proximity to the Boral Asphalt Plant and a nearby quarry.

He recalled visiting residents near the proposed subdivision, and finding a child's bedroom full of the smell of asphalt.

He asked whether the council would be liable if the development proceeds and residents end up with health issues related to the nearby industries.

He feared disturbance mitigation methods for the homes which would eventually be built on the site wouldn't be enough to stop residents from being affected by their proximity to the quarry and plant.

"We are talking about a plant that mixes up dangerous chemicals,” he said.

"Homes have been closed up... but the bitumen smell is still in their homes.

"Council gave Boral approval to operate all night 60 nights of the year.

"I find it really hard to take.”

Mayor David Wright said another relatively recent approval on Green St was "closer than this development” to the industries raising concern.

"This (land) was always going to be developed,” Cr Wright said.

"That's why the blocks were so huge.”

He noted this development was the "first test” of the Alstonville Strategic Plan.

Cr Eoin Johnston reaffirmed comments he made in last month's meeting that he wanted to see more residential properties available in Alstonville.

"I want the place to expand,” he said.

The rescission motion was lost with Crs Johnson, Willis, Keith Williams and Sharon Cadwallader voting in favour and Crs Wright, Phillip Meehan, Stephen McCarthy, Eoin Johnston and Ben Smith opposing the rescission.

Cr Sharon Parry was absent from the meeting.