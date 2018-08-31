Multimillion-dollar buyer wanted for stadium naming rights

A SPONSOR who is an ­"appropriate fit" for western Sydney will get the nod to hold naming rights for the city's new state of the art stadium at Parramatta.

The government will today begin advertising to seek a multimillion-dollar buyer for the naming rights for the brand new Western Sydney stadium.

Selectors will rule out any industry linked to liquor, wagering or gaming.

"Careful evaluation throughout the selection process will ensure the successful naming rights partner is an ­appropriate fit for Western Sydney," a statement said.

The Western Sydney Stadium’s construction has reached 70 per cent completion.

It is unclear how much the rights will cost but Perth's Optus stadium was speculated to have involved the telco shelling out $50 million.

Sports Minister Stuart Ayres said the stadium was 70 per cent complete.

The stadium is due to open in April 2019 and will be the first tranche of the government's massive stadiums spend.

VenuesLive NSW commercial manager Shane Stoddard described the rights sale as a "rare opportunity" for a corporate sponsor to "embed their brand in the fabric of western Sydney".

Western Sydney Stadium will host a range of sporting events including NRL and NRL women's premiership games, A-League, W-League, Super Rugby and Rugby 7s.