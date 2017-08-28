Apprentices a-buzz with their new roles

CAMERON Taylor-Brown, 24 and Zac Thiel, 19 have found the sweetest of jobs to kickstart their careers.

The Evans Head men have recently been taken on as apprentice bee-keepers with Capilano Honey and they couldn't be happier.

"We've been doing the job for just under two months," Zac said.

"When I saw the job advertised I though that it was something different, as I'd never heard about it before.

"I was looking for jobs online and applied."

Cameron said he was bored working in retail and he also saw the position for apprentice bee-keeper advertised and thought it was unique.

"Every day is different as you don't know what you will be doing."

Both men love the outdoor aspect of the job, having travelled thousands of kilometres to work with the hives.

"We do things like check the brood (eggs of the bees) for disease, make sure the queen is healthy and under supering."

Under supering, as this journo found out, is where you place an empty box of frames without honey on top of the bottom hive that has the queen and the eggs, and replace the full box on top of that.

This encourages the bees to collect and store the honey in the new box rather than storing too much in the bottom hive, this allows the queen more space to lay eggs and increase brood strength.

"I never used to eat honey but now I can taste the different nectars from one hive to another," Cameron said.

Zac said his favourite dish with honey is Honey Chicken or even just raw on fresh bread and butter.

As for the hazards of working with bees, both the men have been stung on a regular basis.

"It depends on the weather conditions," Zac said.

"If it's sunny I probably get stung about 1-5 times a day, but if it's overcast it feels like 50-100 times.

"You adapt to it, as my hands used to puff up but not now."

When their 18 month apprenticeships are finished the young men plan to stay within the industry.

"We will be fully-fledged bee-keepers," Cameron said.

"We may then have the option to do a management course or become supervisors for other apprentices."