Heartless thief steals apprentice’s tools worth $3k
AN APPRETICE tradie has taken a serious hit to his hip pocket after he discovered $3000 worth of his hard-earned tools had been stolen.
At 5.30am this morning, third-year apprentice carpenter Wayne Seward, 37, discovered that almost half of his power tools, including a framing gun and power saw, had been stolen from his locked toolbox.
The mature age apprentice from Slacks Creek, who has a mortgage and is also saving for a wedding, said it was "pretty hard to take".
"Without throwing out too many four-letter words, I was pretty angry," he said.
"It takes a lot of time for an apprentice o save up for tools, and they're your livelihood. It's not the way you want to start a Friday."
Mr Seward contacted the police who sent a forensic officer out to investigate this morning.
He is not confident that his tools will be returned, but wanted to warn other tradesman to secure their tools.
Last month, Logan police with Logan City Council launched a campaign to encourage tradesman to be on alert for tool theft.
Logan senior constable Jen Wallis said surveillance, lighting and engraving tools could all help reduce opportunistic crimes.
"Construction sites are considered easy targets by opportunistic thieves as the sites can sometimes lack in security measures," she said.
If you have information for police about this crime or others, contact Policelink on 131 444.
Wayne's missing tools
Hilti framing gun
Paslode gas finishing gun
Hitachi pneumatic finishing gun
Bostich coil gun
Makita trimmer
AEG power saw
100 piece hand tool kit