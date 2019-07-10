Menu
BUSTED: Samuel Brennan, 20, of Gatton pleaded guilty to drug charges in court.
Apprentice sparky tells cops he 'found MDMA in pokies room'

Ebony Graveur
10th Jul 2019 5:15 AM
AN apprentice electrician who faced court after police found MDMA in his wallet told police he found it 'in a pub in Gatton'.

Samuel Brennan, 20, appeared in the Gatton Margistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Molinaro told the courtroom Brennan had been found as the owner of a wallet found at a party after midnight on June 8, 2019, and the wallet had contained a single MDMA pill.

"Police attended an address in Grantham with respect to another incident but they could hear music coming from the yard," Ms Molinaro said.

"Police saw three used water pipes on the table."

She said police turned the music off and told the party attendees they were detained.

At this point, police found a wallet on the ground containing a single tablet of MDMA.

"He said he found the bag in the pokies room in a hotel in Gatton," Ms Molinaro said.

Brennan's lawyer said Brennan was 'hard working' and was only caught with a 'minor amount'.

Magistrate Kay Ryan told Brennan to stay out of trouble.

"You don't want to get involved in the drug scene because, I can tell you, your life is just going to go down the toilet," Ms Ryan said.

She served Brennan a four-month $400 good behaviour bond.

"If you break the law during the next four months, you'll be back in court for whatever the charge is but you'll be breaching this bond and that's when you would have to pay the $400," she said.

