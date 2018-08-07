Menu
Jockey Corey Bayliss has been suspended for two months. Picture: AAP
Horses

Apprentice outed for betting on races

by Mark Oberhardt
7th Aug 2018 9:23 AM

BRISBANE apprentice Corey Bayliss has been suspended for two months after admitting betting on interstate races while at a hotel across the road from the state's racing integrity headquarters.

Bayliss has been riding on a stay of proceedings after appealing a six-week suspension for a ride at Doomben two weeks ago.

Stewards suspended Bayliss for his ride on second-placed Tumbler at Doomben where they found he had not given the mare every chance to finish in the best place.

He has appealed the suspension which is currently waiting for an internal review.

On Monday, stewards opened an unrelated inquiry into allegations Bayliss had placed bets on interstate meetings in June.

After taking evidence stewards suspended Bayliss for two months which will expire on October 6.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commission boss Ross Barnett said QRIC staff saw Bayliss betting at the Breakfast Creek Hotel on two races at Geelong in Victoria and Moruya in NSW on June 29.

The Breakfast Creek Hotel is across the road from the QRIC offices.

"Bayliss pleaded guilty to breaching the rule which specifies jockeys or apprentices may be penalised if they bet, have an interest in a bet or facilitate a bet on any race," Barnett said.

"While this is a serious breach it is important that all jockeys understand that the perception of betting on thoroughbred races is an integrity issue outlawed under the Australian Rules of Racing."

At the inquiry on Monday, Bayliss was supported by his master, trainer Barry Lockwood and Racing Queensland training department representative Rachel Bambry.

