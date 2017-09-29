32°
Apply to get $100,000 for your community event

Ballina Prawn Festival was the recipient of a sponsership program grant one year.
JASMINE BURKE
EVENT organisers could tap into $100,000 worth of funding for their event for the 2018/19 financial year.

Ballina Shire Council announced the Festivals and Events Sponsorship Program, which was in its seventh year.

Eligible applicants need to hold adequate public liability insurance, with a event budget of more than $20,000 and for it to be held in the Ballina Shire.

Over the years, the program has funded events including:

  • Alstonville New Year's Eve Family Festival
  • Ballina Prawn Festival
  • Ballina Country Music Festival
  • Ballina Fine Wine and Food Festival
  • Love Lennox Festival
  • Skullcandy Oz Grom Open (junior surfing event)

The council's mayor, David Wright said they call for applications early on in order to secure funding for event organisers prior to the start of next year.

"Applications will be tabled at the November council meeting, so that an outcome will be known by December 2017,” Cr Wright said.

The program had already opened and closes on Friday October 27; application forms can be accessed online via the council's website ballina.nsw.gov.au.

For more information about the program, please visit the council website ballina.nsw.gov.au (search festivals and events).

