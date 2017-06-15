Apply now for the 2017 Lismore Business Awards

David's Health & Lifestyle Studios - Winner of the 2016 Lismore Business Excellence Awards: Health & Fitness Business of the Year award 2016, as well as the overall Business of the Year award.

NOMINATIONS are now open for the Lismore Business Awards.

If you know or are a business owner you now have the opportunity to nominate your business for the 2017 people's choice award.

The Peoples choice winner will be announced on the night of the awards dinner which will be held on the July 15.

Terms and Conditions apply:

All nominated businesses must operate in the Lismore Local Government area.

All nominated business must be registered with the ATO as a business and hold a current ABN.

Business must have been in operation for a minimum of 12 months as at 30 June 2017.

Voting closes on June 30.

Choose wisely as you can only nominate once.

For entries log into www.northernstar.com.au/competitions