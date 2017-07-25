Apply now for Aboriginal Community Grants Program funding

ABORIGINAL COUNCILS, groups and the community are being encouraged to apply for grants to foster land stewardship and promote cultural heritage on the Northern Tablelands.

The funding can be obtained through the Aboriginal Community Grants Program, provided through the Australian Government's National Landcare Programme (NLP) invites groups and individuals to apply for funding for projects with emphasis on developing awareness of Aboriginal cultural heritage and building community capacity.

Aboriginal Communities Officer for Northern Tablelands Local Land Services, Harry White said activities targeting training and development, property management planning and natural resource management (NRM) are just a few possibilities for applicants.

"Options include workshops or events enhancing cultural awareness education," Mr White said.

"Projects might include hosting a workshop facilitator, field days promoting Aboriginal cultural heritage, with a consistent theme of getting people back on country and/or growing skills and training."

"We are particularly interested in programs that engage Aboriginal people to connect with country, to learn more about the ecology and cultural heritage value of the land. Innovative projects that enhance leadership or involve mentoring to strengthen community connections with the land are encouraged", he said.

Applications for funding for property management plans might consider assessment and establishment of new and existing native vegetation areas and species.

There is also opportunity for cultural site protection and management activities.

Projects can include on-ground works such as managing waterways at risk of erosion and the restoration and rehabilitation of degraded Aboriginal-owned land.

For more information about the Aboriginal Community Grants Program, contact Harry White at Northern Tablelands Local Land Services on 0437 678 720 or visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au/northerntablelands for project guidelines and eligibility.