This beach lover’s dream role is up for grabs

A job opportunity perfect for boaties and beach lovers is on offer, with a council now accepting applications.

LEISURE seekers and job hunters have a rare chance to apply for a dream job at one of the Far North's tropical deserted beachfront caravan parks.

Douglas Shire Council is taking expressions of interest for caretakers of Wonga Beach Caravan Park, just north of Mossman.

The job is billed as the perfect opportunity for a person or couple to live by the sea while managing a caravan park.

"Wonga Beach is close to the Daintree River and Bells Reef just offshore, which makes it a popular area for recreational boating and fishing," the council's manager of people and community services, Terry Farrelly, said.

Wonga Beach Caravan Park is accepting expressions of interest for caretakers who would live and work at the tropical beachfront park. Photo: Douglas Shire Council

"Council is seeking an applicant who can provide a high level of customer service and complete various maintenance tasks at the site."

The caretaker will also be responsible for taking bookings, allocating sites, daily cleaning and regular gardening, and they will receive one undercover caravan site, electricity, and internet services included in the role.

The scenic site features 35 powered sites, camper's kitchen, mobile reception, coin laundry, and stunning views of the Coral Sea and Snapper Island.

Hopeful residents can apply at Douglas Shire Council.

Wonga Beach Caravan Park is accepting expressions of interest for caretakers who would live and work at the tropical beachfront park. Photo: Douglas Shire Council

OUTDOOR JOBS

Wonga Beach isn't the only out-of-office opportunity on offer in the Far North at the moment.

Here are 10 more jobs to apply for right now.

LIZARD ISLAND RESORT

Gardener

This rare opportunity for a "live-on" role at Lizard Island is open for gardeners who will be required to maintain irrigation systems, perform weed control, and take care of general gardening tasks around the resort.

Applicants should have previous gardening experience and preferably a Certificate in Horticulture.

You'll receive subsidised accommodation and meals, as well as discounted holidays and must be comfortable living remotely for extended periods.

Apply at Seek.com

Lizard Island is hiring gardeners to take up “live on” roles at the Lizard Island Resort. Photo: Reuben Nutt/QLD Tourism

CAPE YORK ADVENTURES

Fishing/tour guide

This tour guide position is based in Seisia, just 40km from the tip of Australia.

One day you'll be on a 9m Alloy Cat to conduct a tour to Thursday Island and the next you'll be on a 6m Alloy Cat taking a fishing charter.

Applicants must have a Coxswains ticket and current First Aid Certificate.

The role includes liaising with clients, providing fishing assistance, and maintaining the vessel.

Accommodation is provided, with a flexible start date in April.

Must be able to work weekends and public holidays, and work is generally available every day of the season until October.

Apply at Seek.com

CAIRNS ZOOM & WILDLIFE DOME

Guide/team leader

Your office in this role will be the world's first high ropes course located in a wildlife park.

As team leader, you'll be responsible for the organisation of the park area, communicating with staff via radio, and handling all customer inquiries.

Employees must know all aspects of the Zoom & Wildlife Dome experience so expect lots of practise on the ropes.

Applicants should have experience leading a team and working in a similar environment.

Must have full availability across a seven day roster, including public and school holidays.

Apply at Seek.com

CaPTA employee Daphne Tin at Cairns ZOOM & Wildlife Dome, who are currently hiring additional staff. Picture: Brendan Radke

CORAL EXPEDITIONS

Cruise attendant

This small cruise line journeys to remote locations in Australia and surrounds.

Successful applicants will work six weeks on and three weeks off, providing food and beverages to customers, maintaining housekeeping, and prepping food in the galley.

The required qualifications include AMSA Endorsed Certificate of Safety Training, Crowd & Crisis Management, an MSIC Card, First Aid & CPR, and RSA.

You'll get free accommodation and meals onboard, and a free annual cruise for you and a friend.

Apply at Seek.com

FITZROY ISLAND RESORT

Marine crew

Help out on the Fitzroy Flyer as it cruises to the island before spending the day providing snorkelling gear for guests at Fitzroy Island Beach Hire.

Experience in the Marine Tourism Industry is appreciated and you'll need a Senior First Aid Certificate as well as an RSA and Elements of Shipboard Safety course.

Applicants who display professionalism and outstanding customer service skills will be highly regarded.

There are both full time and casual positions available.

To apply, send your resume to hr@fitzroyisland.com

The Fitzroy Flyer travelling between Cairns and Fitzroy Island.

BAREFOOT TOURS

Tour guide & part time office staff

To be considered for this role, you must have a 'fun, kid-at-heart personality' and enjoy taking customers to waterfalls, lookouts, and walking tracks a couple of days a week.

You'll be driving a bus up to the Tablelands, prepping lunches, and sharing your local knowledge of the region.

The role requires two to four tour guide shifts a week as well as occasional private charters, short bus transfers, or office hours as needed.

To apply, send your resume to reservations@barefoottours.com

MOUNT MULLIGAN LODGE

Hospitality jobs

This remote five-star luxury lodge was voted best new hotel in Australia in 2020 and is looking for chefs, food & beverage attendants, housekeeping attendants, and grounds & maintenance staff as they reopen for the season in March.

Applicants must have experience living on a remote property and be comfortable in the outback as the lodge is a 2.5 hours drive from Cairns.

Both individuals and couples are encouraged to apply.

Apply at Seek.com

Mount Mulligan Lodge is hiring a range of hospitality staff as they open for the season on March 1. Picture: Jason Ierace

VIVO PALM COVE

Bartender

Serve up divine cocktails, great wine, and coffee while overlooking the Coral Sea from Palm Cove.

You'll be able to get your creative juices flowing as you create new cocktail recipes every week.

Applicants should hold a current RSA, have a minimum two years experience in the industry, and have extensive knowledge of wine and spirits.

Apply at Seek.com

PEPPERS BEACH CLUB

Room attendant

Located in Port Douglas, you'll be a stone's throw from some of Far North Queensland's best sights while working in a five-star facility

Experience isn't necessary, as long as you've got plenty of energy, a positive attitude, and meticulous attention to detail.

Must be able to work over a seven day roster, with the opportunity to work school hours if the applicant desires.

Local residents who are seeking long term work are strongly encouraged to apply.

Apply at Seek.com

Peppers Beach Club in Port Douglas is hiring long term room attendants.

EAST COAST ANGLING

Fishing guide

Conduct inshore and offshore trips around Port Douglas and Cooktown with a luxury charter operation, with mid-year opportunities for remote trips to the outer Great Barrier Reef and Coral Sea.

Applicants must have previous fishing/guiding experience, hold a Coxswain ticket, and have/ be willing to obtain a First Aid Certificate.

Relocation to the Port Douglas region is a requirement.

Apply at Seek.com

Originally published as Apply now: Beach lover's dream role up for grabs