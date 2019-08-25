Menu
FIX: Local communities could soon benefit from a share in up to $150 million in Fixing Country Roads grants.
Applications open for fixing country roads

JASMINE BURKE
by
25th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
LOCAL communities could soon benefit from a share in up to $150 million in Fixing Country Roads grants to upgrade regional roads, bridges and truck washes across regional NSW.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the NSW Government was committed to delivering better, safer roads infrastructure across the State.

"We've now opened the next round of Fixing Country Roads grants, which will build upon the $386 million already invested by the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government through this program into 302 projects across regional communities,” Mr Toole said.

"This program supports our freight industry by improving the connectivity of local roads, including key freight corridors. This reduces the cost of getting goods to market for local businesses and unlocks greater economic opportunities.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis encouraged councils to submit an application to ensure they get a share of the funding.

"This is a great opportunity for our regional councils to deliver the projects that they know the local community wants,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"Councils can submit a standalone application or partner with other local government areas on larger-scale projects that could help improve the efficiency of the freight task.”

The 2019 instalment is part of a $543 million commitment for Restart NSW Fixing Country Roads.

Applications for the current round will be open until October 10 2019.

