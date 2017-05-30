21°
Applications open for Country Arts Support Program

JASMINE BURKE
| 30th May 2017 11:11 AM
Are you a creative with an innovative idea for a community based arts project or event?

Will your idea support the Northern Rivers to be even more dynamic and vibrant than it is?

The Country Arts Support Program (CASP) is an annual grants program that supports community arts and cultural development in regional NSW through grants of up to $5000.

The fund supports locally initiated projects by not-for-profits, local government authorities and collectives.

Eligible activities include workshops, exhibitions, performances, artist-in-residence programs, and public art and design projects.

The 2017 CASP round saw support for four Northern Rivers projects sharing in more than $17,000.

These projects were submitted by Byron Youth Theatre, Public Act Theatre, Northern Rivers Community Gallery and Kyogle and District Arts Council Inc.

Executive Director of Arts Northern Rivers, Peter Wood said the program has seen many "local artists and companies deliver highly creative and engaging projects for the Northern Rivers region”.

"Applications are assessed by an independent panel of artists and arts workers that is convened by Arts Northern Rivers, ensuring projects are locally determined and serve the needs of our region. The Northern Rivers receives the largest number of applications in the state, making it a highly competitive funding program, so I encourage applicants to contact us early to talk through their project ideas to confirm eligibility,” Mr Wood said.

Funding for the 2018 round is available for projects occurring between January 1 and December 31 2018.

Applicants are to contact Arts Northern Rivers about their proposed CASP projects prior to submission on 02 6628 8120 or info@artsnorthernrivers.com.au.

Applications close at 5pm Thursday July 27 2017.

Visit www.regionalartsnsw.com.au/grants/casp for more information about the program, including guidelines and instructions.

Lismore Northern Star
Health boss hits back over Kyogle hospital claims

Health boss hits back over Kyogle hospital claims

THE local health district have denied claims that Kyogle Memorial Hospital went into lock down last weekend

Man claims to be in army to fraud businesses

Terry Baker, 46, has been trying to get free food and accommodation by saying he is in the Army.

"He is quite practiced in using army slang, but do not be fooled"

The purrfect excuse to cuddle your cat

June 4 is International Hug Your Cat Day. No, seriously.

June 4 is a good excuse to get crazy about cats

Northern Rivers projects favoured for funding

If you engage in the likes of creative exhibitions, performances and public art projects your future projects may be eligible for funding.

British media company purchase Kyogle father son doco

Kyogle's Peter 'Kog' Godfrey and his son, James are off to Festival de Cannes in France to screen their film showcasing their 4-day journey around Australia.

Kog and Peter Godfrey's trip to Cannes yields success

Ten awesome things to do this week

Editor of Express Examiner Susanna Freymark interviews Casino's 2015 Mr Beef Chad Taylor.

From Mr Beef in Casino to Byron Bay Rugby

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

LOCAL TALENT: Clunes resident Francesca Rockette offers some fantastic up-cicled goods and crafts at Northern Rivers markets.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Mandy and Ellen will be just women like us in Nimbin

DUO: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their hit show Women Like Us to Nimbin.

Hit comedy show heading towards Nimbin

Sam Armytage and Tom Cruise? Saaaaay what?

SAMANTHA Armytage has hit back at rumours she’s dating Tom Cruise, following reports the pair had hit it off during an interview on Sunrise.

Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours.

Lismore songwriter Simon Thomas was moved by strangers' kindness

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Maybe he just wanted to make himself the story.

Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

Australian Schapelle Corby is escorted by Bali Police at the parole office in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 27 May 2017.

Schapelle's mother teases her free daughter could be Gladstone bound

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

Mushu the pug

It's been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas

10 strange stories behind famous sex scenes

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo in a steamy moment.

Every set has their own way of filming sex scenes

HBO spills new details on Game of Thrones’ final season

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will only have six episodes.

New details about what to expect from the eighth, final instalment.

