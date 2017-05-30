Applications open for Country Arts Support Program

Are you a creative with an innovative idea for a community based arts project or event?

Will your idea support the Northern Rivers to be even more dynamic and vibrant than it is?

The Country Arts Support Program (CASP) is an annual grants program that supports community arts and cultural development in regional NSW through grants of up to $5000.

The fund supports locally initiated projects by not-for-profits, local government authorities and collectives.

Eligible activities include workshops, exhibitions, performances, artist-in-residence programs, and public art and design projects.

The 2017 CASP round saw support for four Northern Rivers projects sharing in more than $17,000.

These projects were submitted by Byron Youth Theatre, Public Act Theatre, Northern Rivers Community Gallery and Kyogle and District Arts Council Inc.

Executive Director of Arts Northern Rivers, Peter Wood said the program has seen many "local artists and companies deliver highly creative and engaging projects for the Northern Rivers region”.

"Applications are assessed by an independent panel of artists and arts workers that is convened by Arts Northern Rivers, ensuring projects are locally determined and serve the needs of our region. The Northern Rivers receives the largest number of applications in the state, making it a highly competitive funding program, so I encourage applicants to contact us early to talk through their project ideas to confirm eligibility,” Mr Wood said.

Funding for the 2018 round is available for projects occurring between January 1 and December 31 2018.

Applicants are to contact Arts Northern Rivers about their proposed CASP projects prior to submission on 02 6628 8120 or info@artsnorthernrivers.com.au .

Applications close at 5pm Thursday July 27 2017.