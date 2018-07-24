Menu
The Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.
Council News

Application for new road withdrawn

Liana Turner
by
24th Jul 2018 3:28 PM
A MEETING to hand down a ruling on the proposed Airport Link road at Ballina has been cancelled.

The Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel was due to gather to hand down its decision on the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport proposal this afternoon.

But the panel's chairman, Garry West, said the application had been withdrawn.

Ballina Shire Council group manager for development and environmental health Matthew Wood said after consulting with staff, the applicant would not seek approval through the council.

"The development application for the airport boulevard has been withdrawn from determination "by the JRPP,” Mr Wood said.

"The withdrawal is due to some technical matters associated with the way the application is best determined.”

The proposal consisted of a two-lane road linking North Creek Rd to the airport.

Lismore Northern Star

