Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Apple unveils kangaroo, mango on World Emoji Day

17th Jul 2018 12:18 PM
Animal emoji including the kangaroo and lobster, and new food options are coming later this year.
Animal emoji including the kangaroo and lobster, and new food options are coming later this year.

CRIKEY, this is good news - especially on World Emoji Day.

Apple will launch a kangaroo emoji among more than 70 new characters coming to iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac later this year.

Redheads and baldies can also rejoice with new emojis to include even more hair options - including red hair, grey hair and curly hair, a emoji for bald people, and new smiley faces that bring more expression to Messages with a cold face, party face, pleading face and a face with hearts.

Apple says the free update to iOS 12 brings more expression to every message with new characters for sports, symbols and more.


Joining the growing list of animals represented on the emoji keyboard are beautifully designed characters for the kangaroo, peacock, parrot and lobster.

Queenslanders  will rejoice that their beloved mango is also represented among the new food emoji.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The range also includes lettuce, cupcake and moon cake.

Thousands of emoji are currently available on iOS, watchOS and macOS, including emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, various clothing options, food types, animals, mythical creatures and more.

Related Items

Show More
apple emoji games and gadgets ipad iphone kangaroo technology world emoji day
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Will he or won't he? The political future of Ben Franklin

    premium_icon Will he or won't he? The political future of Ben Franklin

    Politics HE'S been very busy handing out cash to the community, but will Ben Franklin stand against Ballina MP Tamara Smith at the next election?

    • 17th Jul 2018 12:30 PM
    'Special moment' for beach hero and the man he saved

    premium_icon 'Special moment' for beach hero and the man he saved

    News "I heard a cry for help and saw fingertips coming out of the water”

    New-look servo: Big changes at Ballina petrol station

    premium_icon New-look servo: Big changes at Ballina petrol station

    Business Same friendly staff, but you could save big dollars

    MISSING: Woman last seen getting out of car

    MISSING: Woman last seen getting out of car

    News Despite a search of the area, the woman has not been found

    Local Partners