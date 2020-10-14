Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Technology

Apple roasted over new iPhone omission

by Ben Graham
14th Oct 2020 8:05 AM

 

Apple was proudly crowing about a series of new features for its upcoming iPhone 12 range this morning, but there's one thing about the new smartphones that has left many disappointed.

The tech giant began by announcing that there would be a new way to charge your iPhone called MagSafe.

It's a circular magnet in the back of the new phones which will make for improved wireless charging.

This led to speculation that Apple wouldn't bother including a charger in the box and, in a section of this morning's event dedicated to reducing environmental impacts, the fears were realised.

In fact the four new models will no longer come with headphones or a charger adaptor when you buy them.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the new iPhone

 

 

 

Apple is now copping a roasting over the omissions from many on social media who see the environmental reasoning as an "excuse" to cut costs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Many Apple fans had also been hoping for a USB-C port on the new phone - the industry-standard connector that is being used by pretty much every other major tech company in the world.

But their hopes were dashed this morning when Apple announced it would be continuing with its Lightning charging port.

It confirmed the new iPhone 12 models will include a new Lightning to USB-C cable instead of the classic Lightning to USB-A cable.

The new cable replaces the USB wall charger which used to come with the phones, so you'll need to charge your phone by plugging it into another USB-C power adaptor or computer port.

 

 

 

 

 

Apple claims it is ditching the boxed headphones and charger for environmental reasons - saying customers around the world already have a combined total of 700 million headphones and that many customers have moved to wireless.

It says two billion of its power adaptors are out there in addition to billions more third party ones.

"We are removing these items from the iPhone box, which reduces carbon emissions and avoids the mining and use of precious materials," a spokeswoman for the company said.

"Removing these also means a smaller, lighter iPhone box. We can fit up 70 per cent more products on a shipping pallet - reducing carbon emissions in our global logistics chain."

Apple believes these changes will cut more than two million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing nearly 450,000 cars from the road per year.

Good or bad move? Tell us what you think in the comments below

 

Originally published as Apple roasted over new iPhone omission

More Stories

apple iphone iphone 12 smartphone technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nicole Kidman to make it snow on Ballina streets

        Premium Content Nicole Kidman to make it snow on Ballina streets

        News EVEN residents’ access would be restricted as Nine Perfect Strangers plans to film a snow scene.

        How Santa photos will change at our local shopping centres

        Premium Content How Santa photos will change at our local shopping centres

        News Ballina Fair, Lismore Shopping Square explain plans for Santa pics

        20 local jobs you can apply for right now

        Premium Content 20 local jobs you can apply for right now

        News New job seeking platform for local jobseekers and students

        How to snag your dream home in time for Christmas

        Premium Content How to snag your dream home in time for Christmas

        News Now is the time to look at the market and find your new home