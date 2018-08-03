Apple first company to be worth $1 trillion

Apple’s market valuation surged past the $1 trillion point for the first time

APPLE'S market valuation surged past the $1 trillion point for the first time on Thursday, the first time in history a company has reached that level.

Shares surged 2.5 per cent late afternoon, UK time, but then fell back, taking the valuation back to $988bn.

Markets have been waiting for the tech giant to break the trillion barrier in recent weeks, with anticipation increasing earlier this week when the company's stock rose 3.3 per cent after its latest results were announced.

The firm beat sales estimates despite iPhone sales dwindling, as it sold more expensive models during the third quarter to make up the difference.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, Apple's Stocks app mistakenly labelled its creator as the world's first trillion-dollar company. It falsely claimed to have already broken past $1 trillion, because of a technical fault with the app built into the iPhone.

The glitch occurred because Apple announced a substantial share buyback programme after reporting its third quarter figures, which meant that the total number of shares in issue went down, increasing the value the share price had to reach before it pushed the company over $1 trillion.

However, the update was not added to the Stocks app. That meant that a small surge in Apple's shares showed the company as being worth $1 trillion when it was not.

When asked, Siri informed iPhone users that the company had passed the trillion dollar mark - though the error was fixed later in the day.

In becoming the first company to ever reach a market valuation of $1tn, Apple joins an exclusive list of companies that have made history in market valuations in the past.

That group includes the likes of Microsoft - which was the first to reach a market valuation of $500b - as well as IBM ($100b), General Motors ($10b), and US Steel ($1b).

Several other companies are close behind Apple in market valuation, and could very well become trillion dollar companies in the future.

That list of companies includes Microsoft itself, as well as Amazon, and the parent company of Google, Alphabet.