Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Researchers at UNSW Sydney have discovered a novel way to turn banana plantation waste into packaging material that is not only biodegradable, but also recyclable.
Researchers at UNSW Sydney have discovered a novel way to turn banana plantation waste into packaging material that is not only biodegradable, but also recyclable.
Environment

Appealing new idea for banana-based bags

Zizi Averill
2nd Dec 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PACKAGING made from agricultural waste may sound bananas, but researchers have discovered a way that could solve two industrial waste problems in one.

Researchers at UNSW Sydney have discovered a novel way to turn banana plantation waste into packaging material that is not only biodegradable, but also recyclable.

Associate Professor Jayashree Arcot said only 12 per cent of the plant was used by the industry - the fruit - while the rest was discarded after harvest.

By taking the layered, fleshy trunk of the plant, drying it into a powder and then processing it into a product similar to baking paper, she said the final product could be used for shopping bags or meat and fruit trays.

agricultural research agricultural waste bananas biodegradable industrial waste plastics recycling unsw
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pair face court over 12kg cocaine allegations

        premium_icon Pair face court over 12kg cocaine allegations

        News One of the men has pleaded guilty, while the other will defend the allegation.

        Are our pesticides killing bees in Ballina?

        premium_icon Are our pesticides killing bees in Ballina?

        News Council will investigate whether the chemicals it uses are harmful to bees.

        'Don't wait for a warning': Bushfire conditions to worsen

        'Don't wait for a warning': Bushfire conditions to worsen

        News A total fire ban is in place today

        • 2nd Dec 2019 7:23 AM
        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards