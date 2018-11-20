Menu
Police patrol Brisbane River after a "large splash" was reported near the Go Between bridge in South Brisbane. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Appeal for witnesses after ‘large splash’

by Chris Honnery
20th Nov 2018 9:35 AM

PATROLS of the river will continue as police investigate a reported "large splash" near the Go Between Bridge on Monday night.

At around 6.45pm, police were called to the bridge after a member of the public reported they had witnessed a large splash in the river.

Police said the splash would have been noticeable from the northbound lanes and from the pedestrian path and riverside bikeway.

They have appealed for anyone who may have been walking, cycling or driving on the Go Between Bridge yesterday afternoon and may have witnessed unusual activity in the river, to contact police.

Water Police, Rescue 500 helicopter and Sandgate Volunteer Marine Rescue patrolled the area until midnight but were unable to locate anything of note.

Patrols will continue this morning.

Anyone who may have seen or possibly filmed from a phone, camera or dashcam from the bridge, or from on the river at the time of the incident is asked to make contact.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

