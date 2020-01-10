Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl have been missing from Redland Bay since Monday. Image: supplied, Queensland Police.
The 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl have been missing from Redland Bay since Monday. Image: supplied, Queensland Police.
News

Appeal for help in search for missing children

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Jan 2020 6:07 PM

Police are calling for public assistance to locate a pair of young children missing from Redland Bay since Monday.

The 10-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were last seen leaving a residence at Terrier Court around 11.30am on January 6.

They are believed to be travelling together in Brisbane City.

Both children are described as Aboriginal, of a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for the children, due to the older boy suffering from a medical condition and the girl's young age.

Anyone with information about the children is urged to contact police immediately.

brisbane children missing police redland bay

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We’ve been drinking shit’: Council's shock water mistake

        premium_icon ‘We’ve been drinking shit’: Council's shock water mistake

        Council News A plumbing mistake ticked off by a council inspector meant elderly couple’s home was connected to recycled wastewater.

        Two more charged over fatal fight at Ballina

        premium_icon Two more charged over fatal fight at Ballina

        Crime Police have now charged four people in relation to the alleged incident.

        COUNCIL EXPLAINS: Why our tap water looks like urine

        premium_icon COUNCIL EXPLAINS: Why our tap water looks like urine

        Environment It's not easy to drink the tap water when it is the colour of wee

        WEATHER WRAP: 2019 hottest, driest year on record

        premium_icon WEATHER WRAP: 2019 hottest, driest year on record

        News WITH the prolonged hot and dry conditions, many towns across the Northern Rivers...