Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Police appeal for good samaritan
Crime

Appeal to find kind stranger after trio torched stolen car

Tara Miko
by
12th Sep 2018 3:19 PM

A KIND stranger who gave three people a lift in Cambooya this morning is wanted by police, but not because of their crime.

Police believe the good Samaritan, a man driving a blue Holden Commodore sedan, was taken advantage of when he gave the trio a lift soon after a stolen car was torched in the small rural town.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Brian Collins said the Mercedes Benz, stolen from a Newtown home on September 9, was found burnt-out at the intersection of Kuhn and Perrin Rds about 9.45am.

The same vehicle, with three young people inside including one female, had rammed an unmarked police car near the intersection of James and Kitchener Sts about 8.35am.

Police dash cam vision shows a stolen vehicle ramming an unmarked police car near the intersection of James and Kitchener Sts.
Police dash cam vision shows a stolen vehicle ramming an unmarked police car near the intersection of James and Kitchener Sts.

Snr Sgt Collins said detectives had been at the Toowoomba address on an unrelated matter when they spotted the stolen Mercedes and tried to stop it fleeing the area.

The car reversed twice into the police vehicle before smashing through a fence and heading west on Kitchener St.

Police are investigating if fuel stolen from a Cambooya service station was used to set the Mercedes alight.

"We've got no indication they (the driver) is known to these people," he said.

Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Toowoomba detectives on 46316344.

Snr Sgt Collins.
Snr Sgt Collins. Kevin Farmer
cambooya police stolen vehicle toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    MAGPIE SHOT: Shoppers shocked by men with guns

    premium_icon MAGPIE SHOT: Shoppers shocked by men with guns

    News "I SAW these blokes with guns and I didn't know what the hell was happening."

    $7.5M housing estate one step closer

    premium_icon $7.5M housing estate one step closer

    Council News Goonellabah housing estate once step closer

    4 degrees warmer than average: Spring has arrived

    premium_icon 4 degrees warmer than average: Spring has arrived

    Weather Spring is bringing some delightful weather

    The new Lismore cafe that almost didn't happen

    premium_icon The new Lismore cafe that almost didn't happen

    Business It has everyone talking, but it haven't been an easy process

    Local Partners