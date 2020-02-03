Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Graham Robert Morant, who was jailed for counselling and helping his wife to end her life, has appealed his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal.
Graham Robert Morant, who was jailed for counselling and helping his wife to end her life, has appealed his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal.
Crime

Appeal bid for man who aided wife's death

by Cheryl Goodenough
3rd Feb 2020 3:23 PM

A Gold Coast man who convinced his wife to kill herself and then helped her to do it for a $1.4 million life insurance payout is appealing his conviction.

Graham Robert Morant says the judge gave incorrect instructions to a jury during his 2018 trial in Brisbane.

The jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to a total of 10 years' imprisonment.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.

assisted suicide court appeal graham robert morant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thunderstorms, very heavy rain, potential flooding

        premium_icon Thunderstorms, very heavy rain, potential flooding

        News THE Bureau of Meteorology says heavy rains could lead to potential flash flooding on the Northern Rivers.

        Police officer to face hearing over assault allegations

        premium_icon Police officer to face hearing over assault allegations

        Crime Officer is accused of violently assaulting a teen boy in Byron Bay

        Regional airline quits Ballina, lodges official complaint

        premium_icon Regional airline quits Ballina, lodges official complaint

        News "Qantas has won this round... the communities are the real losers"

        Why this Lennox women’s fitness business is booming

        premium_icon Why this Lennox women’s fitness business is booming

        News The personal trainer now employs nine specialists to train 300 women