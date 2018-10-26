Menu
Councillors are debating the commercial zoning at a Skennars Head development site.
Council News

'Appalling conduct': Outrage over council rescission motion

26th Oct 2018 12:45 PM
BALLINA councillors are expected to have a second debate on a controversial planning proposal relating to the commercial zoning at a major coastal development site.

At Thursday's council meeting, the councillors voted to defer a decision on a planning proposal for Stewart's Farm at Skennars Head and hold a councillor briefing to discuss the issues.

The proposed changes would include the rezoning of parts of a property with the application of business and medium density residential zones.

But the council's general manager, Paul Hickey, this morning confirmed three councillors had indicated their intention to sign a rescission motion.

It means the original motion - to approve the rezoning - will again be debated at next month's council meeting.

"Three councillors, being the mayor David Wright, Cr Phil Meehan and Cr Eoin Johnston, have said they will be signing the rescission motion," Mr Hickey said.

The news has not been well received by some other councillors.

Cr Keith Williams said it was "appalling conduct".

"The effect of this rescission motion is simply to prevent councillors receiving a briefing on how best to condition the proposed approval to reduce the area of commercial floor space in the development," he said.

"The decision to defer and hold a briefing means that the matter must be re-debated at council again before a final decision can be made.

"The recession motion is anti-democratic, deliberately denying councillors information on which to make a sound decision.

"I urge the movers to withdraw the rescission and allow the councillors to be briefed on options to condition the proposal, as decided by the majority of councillors yesterday."

During the debate yesterday, Cr Meehan - who is expected to sign the rescission motion - said there were already limits placed on the developments' commercial floor space.

"The initial discussion was about reducing the commercial floor space to 5000 (sqm)," he said.

"We're already there.

"This is a briefing and a discussion about nothing.

"The other thing I find really disappointing (is) we have been...working with the proponent here.

"There have been some discussions there in good faith."

ballina shire council northern rivers development skennars head stewarts farm
Lismore Northern Star

