HAPPIER TIMES: Dave Martin (centre) after his the Division 7 by-election victory. He is seen here with his Ipswich City Council colleagues.
Council News

Apology handed down to Ipswich residents at the 11th hour

Andrew Korner
by
21st Aug 2018 12:09 AM | Updated: 8:43 AM
HE MAY have served only 10 months as a councillor, but it was Dave Martin who delivered the apology to Ipswich residents on behalf of his colleagues at yesterday's meeting.

Cr Martin read from the Second Chronicles 7:14: "Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and heal their land."

After the meeting, he explained that he wished to acknowledge that Ipswich was on the cusp of something great but something was not quite right.

"I believe there is something significant in just apologising," he said.

"There has certainly been a stench, a stain, an oppression, a headiness not just over the city but over Ipswich City Council, and I want to see that lifted.

"There are 80-odd charges pending so something is obviously not right, and on behalf of Ipswich City Council we need to apologise for that."

While pointing out that "nobody has had their day in court", Cr Martin said he hoped to return to a clean slate at council in 2020.

"I have relished the opportunity to work with the community and there are still a lot of things I would like to see happen," he said.

"What I really want to see is that mall redeveloped, you know it is a debacle. I really hope the administrator goes full steam ahead with plans and things happen down there."

