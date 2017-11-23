City?s biggest developer says rates rise is ?excessive





Toowoomba's biggest ratepayer, land developer Clive Berghofer, has slammed council's 5% rate rise, saying the burden on land developers in particular is excessive.

Mr Berghofer said council should be able meet its budget commitments with a modest rise, to inflation at most. He said in his time on council the city had the lowest rates of any Queensland city or town.

He admitted that in his first term as mayor in 1982, council brought in a 29% rise, but even then Toowoomba came in well under other Queensland local authorities.

Mr Berghofer said he paid $1.954 million in 2003 in headworks charges for water, sewerage and drainage works, and he was just one developer.

'Council say they've got to put rates up to keep up the quality of the city,' he said.

"But a lot of the things like retention basins they're paying for should be paid for out of levies developers already pay.

"For every one of those allotments and strata titles that we create there is a new deed created and they get another rate from now until eternity.''

Land developers weren't the only victims, Mr Berghofer said.

The burden on low-income earners was huge as costs in most other areas rose also.

City Council CEO Chris Rose said developer contributions covered only costs of infrastructure in the particular development. Council funded ongoing maintenance and replacement for the entire city.

"Moral, environmental and legislative requirements mean infrastructure needs to be maintained at a level much higher than was ever envisaged in the past,'' Mr Rose said.

Council's responsibility to the Murray Darling catchment, to water conservation and to higher water treatment standards were just some examples.