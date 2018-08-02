Baggaley on drug charges

Australian Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley, whose sporting career was in jeopardy last night after he was charged with serious

By JANE GARDNER and AAP

BYRON BAY kayaker and Beijing Games medal hopeful Nathan Baggaley appeared in Southport Magistrates Court yesterday charged with a string of drug offences.

Baggaley, 31, and his coaccused, Kane Thomas Battese, 19, both of Mermaid Waters on the Gold Coast, were granted bail.

Queensland police allege Baggaley and Battese drove to Byron Bay on Monday to pick up a quantity of tablets.

Police stopped the men at Mermaid Waters and conducted a search, allegedly finding almost 800 ecstasy tablets, an unspecified white powder, cannabis and cash.

The two men were charged with possession of a dangerous drug, posses- sion of property from supplying, possession of prop- erty used in the commissioning of a crime and possession of tainted property.

They will next appear in court in April and are yet to enter a plea.

A conviction for any kind of drug trafficking charge would earn Baggaley a life ban under the World Anti-Doping Agency drugs code.

Baggaley, a three-time world champion who won a kayaking silver medal in Athens, recently completed a 15-month Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) drug suspension, reduced from two years.

Baggaley was banned from his sport after testing positive to stanozolol and methandienone in an out-of-competition test in September 2005, but told a hearing he unknowingly ingested the banned substances from a bottle of orange juice in his family's fridge.

Baggaley had hoped to compete in a surf event on the Gold Coast in midJanuary after his 15-month ban expired. However, he was forced to sit out the competition.