Apartment prices outpace homes on the Northern Rivers

LOTS OF POTENTIAL: This home sold for $1.8 million last week and has council approval for a subdivision - can you guess where it is?

YOU never know what you'll get on the Northern Rivers as far as property sales go.

Sometimes, the results are as varied as its people - like this past week, when there were relatively few sales, yet some high prices were achieved.

The top seller sold for $1.8 million, and that price tag belonged to 108 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park - sold by Ray White in Byron Bay.

It's interesting to note that the property sold for roughly $1.4 million back in 2016.

It has council approval for a subdivision, and with more than 2800 square metres available, it certainly is feasible.

Overall, the median house price was $746,250, while the median unit price was $755,000 - a statistic rarely seen, aided largely by some expensive apartments bumping up the median.

As usual, there were some cheapies sold as well - one house in Tenterfield sold for less than $200,000.

The other nine properties in the top ten sold were:

$1,030,000: 157 Cowlong Road, McLeans Ridges - LJ Hooker, Alstonville

$969,000: 21 Snows Creek Road, Upper Coopers Creek - Byron Shire Real Estate

$925,000: 12 Palm Avenue, Mullumbimby - Byron Bay and Hinterland Property, Coorabell

$865,000: 2/8 Camden Street, Ballina - McGrath Ballina

$845,000: 28A Fox Valley Way, Lennox Head - One Agency, Ballina

$800,000: 7 Stapleton Street, East Ballina - Professionals, Ballina & Lennox Head

$795,000: 31 Survey Street, Lennox Head - Lois Buckett Real Estate

$790,000: 61 Clarkes Road, Mooball - Byron Bay and Hinterland Property, Coorabell

$760,000: 22 Craig Street, East Ballina - Professionals, Ballina & Lennox Head

Data is suppled by RP Data for The Northern Star.