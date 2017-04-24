25°
ANZAC DAY: Where and when to see the RAAF flypasts

24th Apr 2017 8:28 AM
The Anzac Day flyover will be able to be seen at multiple vantage points across the Northern Rivers.
The Anzac Day flyover will be able to be seen at multiple vantage points across the Northern Rivers.

ROYAL Australian Air Force pilots will honour their defence comrades both past and present with a series of low level flypasts tomorrow.

The Anzac Day flyover will be able to be seen at multiple vantage points across the Northern Rivers on Tuesday morning.

"As the nation pauses to remember this Anzac Day 2017, our aircrew and aircraft will be in the air supporting services across the country," a RAAF spokesperson said.

"All flypasts may be subject to cancellation at short notice due to air traffic control requirements, weather, and operational availability."

  • 9.17am - Evans Head Memorial: Flypast overhead Memorial, McDonald Place and up Woodburn Street.
  • 9.18am - Woodburn: Flypast east-to-west along Richmond River.
  • 9.23am - Casino, NSW: Flypast west-to-east along Canterbury Street.
  • 9.25am - Lismore: Flypast south-to-north over memorial baths and Molesworth Street.
  • 9.28am - Ballina: Flypast west-to-east along River Street.
  • 9.32am - Byron Bay: Flypast overhead lighthouse and into the bay, east-to-west down Ewingsdale Road.
  • 9.33am - Mullumbimby: Flypast south-to-north up Dalley Street.
  • 9.36am - Murwillumbah: Flypast east-to-west along Tweed River and over Murwillumbah Cenotaph, Tumbulgum Road.

The RAAF have created an interactive online map for residents to find the best place to see the aircraft.

Topics:  anzac 2017 anzac day anzac day 2017 northern rivers community raaf

