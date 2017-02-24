Anzac Cup kicks off the new season for soccer

READY TO GO: Greg McMahon of Tursa and Richmond Rovers coach Todd Jones with the Anzac Cup men's premier trophy this week. The competition will kick off tonight.

THE Anzac Cup soccer competition on the Far North Coast will be played for the 68th year when the first games kick off tonight.

Alstonville play Byron Bay and Goonellabah meet Lennox Head starting at 8pm.

Villa and Byron Bay are coming off solid wins last weekend in the FFA Cup and spectators can expect a fast, open contest.

Alstonville coach Andy Brown was impressed with the 16-year-olds who performed well last week, giving him optimism for the season ahead.

The Rams were a little scratchy but coach Damon Bell will be buoyed by the gradual return of key players who are likely to again confirm the Bay as a tough outfit this season.

The Goonellabah v Lennox Head game that could be close.

The Hornets took a while to get moving in the Corey New Cup last week, although classy mid-fielder Kaiden Powell was in good touch and will be a handful for the Sharks.

Three games will be played on Sunday, with Richmond Rovers' chance of winning consecutive Anzac Cup titles to be tested by a tough first-up assignment when they meet Bangalow on the Bluedogs' home pitch.

Todd Jones will coach Rovers after being an assistant last year and he is reluctant to make any rash predictions.

"We have recruited several good players and while they have been training well, it is performance on the pitch that counts,” he said.

Casino will play Workers.

The Cobras will be led by new coach Gavin Scott, with experienced player Wayne Mortimer at the helm of the Redmen.

How these teams go this year could depend on player depth and injuries, with Workers expected to rely heavily on the skill and guile of Jay Keevers and Casino hoping former player of the year Dean Casey maintains his stellar form.

In the other game, Stars meet cross-town rivals Thistles at Barrow Lane, with veteran Jeremy Pollard out for Stars and goalkeeper Joey McCalman missing for Thistles, both through suspension after last the FFA Cup last weekend.

The Sunday games kick off at 4.30pm.

The Anzac Cup is again being sponsored by Tursa Employment and Training.