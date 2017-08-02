Anything is possible for Consentino

DAREDEVIL PERFORMER: Cosentino will be at the Byron Bay Writer's Festival.

ONCE a child with learning difficulties who used a book on magic to teach himself to read, Consentino is now a celebrated showman said to mirror the legendary Harry Houdini by the LA Times.

The illusionist and escape artist who fuses traditional sleight-of-hand magic, grand illusions and physical demonstrations into novel and original presentations has published his own book, Anything is Possible.

His many accolades include: runner-up on Australia's Got Talent in 2011, winner of Dancing With The Stars in 2013, a three-times Australian Award Winning magician, a nominee for the prestigious Helpmann Awards, a Multi Award Winner of the Merlin from the International Magicians Society and winner of 2015 Levante Award.

We got to chat to Consentino ahead of the Byron Writers Festival where he will be hosting the sessions Overcoming Adversity and Reach for the Stars: Literacy in Children this Friday.

What is the limit? Is there any type of escape that has eluded you, or you haven't yet had the chance to tackle?

To be honest, I don't know what the limit is.

I spend my life coming up with bigger and crazier concepts to push what's possible. By definition my art cannot be limited.

Its all about seemly breaking the laws of nature.

Things appear, disappear, levitate so therefore I must believe that anything is truly possible.

Tell us a a little bit of the Cosentino of your childhood. Did you ever dream of living the lifestyle of a superstar magician? What sparked your interest in magic and at what age?

As a young boy I had a lot difficulties with reading.

My mother, who is a school principal, used to take me to libraries to try and get me engaged in books and learning.

One day, by chance, I came upon the Encyclopaedia of Magic on the library shelf.

It was a classic old magic book with beautiful artwork.

The book featured a classic shot of Harry Houdini, bound and shackled. The headline stated "nothing on earth can hold him prisoner". I was instantly fascinated with the image and the headline.

I had to find out who this man was and why nothing on earth could hold him.

My mother and I would sit down each night and read chapters from the book and this was the process that finally taught me how to read and began my life-long passion for magic.

What is your relationship with books now?

I love reading books.

I find it an very relaxing and enjoyable way to escape from my usually hectic schedule.

My main reading passions are magic and, motivational books and autobiographies.

How does it feel to have your own book out?

I feel very proud that my autobiography Anything is Possible has been released.

It was over two years in the making and putting it all together was an incredible experience.

I've been thrilled with the feedback that the book has received and hopefully my book continues to entertain and motivate people. of all ages for many years to come.

Are there any episodes of your life you left out of the book that you wanted to include?

My book is 90,000 words long, (but) believe it or not I had to strip many stories out to hit that number.

I have plenty of anecdotes and tales ready to go for volume two.

What would you say to your nine year old self?

Sometimes I pretend to be normal, but that gets boring so I go back to being me.

I would love to go back in time and tell my 9 year-old self that it's ok to be different, unique or eccentric.

In actual fact embrace it because everything will be OK.

The Byron Bay Writers Festival is from August 4-6. For details visit the Byron Writers festival website.