Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Insect decline
Insect decline
Your Story

Anyone else noticed the decline in insects?

bmuir
by
7th Jan 2019 7:16 AM

The younger generation won't remember, but a car trip 20 years ago would mean a windscreen absolutely covered in insects. Nowadays, this doesn't happen as much.

Few people saw a Christmas beetle over the Christmas period and this was also thanks to a rapid decline in insect populations.

Scientists suggest this decline is due to increased industrial, commercial and residential pesticide usage, damaging agricultural practices and extensive land clearing.

It is also due to a massive increase in roads, as well as the volume and sheer size of vehicles on our roads. These vehicles have single-handedly wiped out insect populations as the small creatures slammed across windscreens and other hard surfaces.

The decline in insect populations results in subsequent dire consequences for whole terrestrial ecosystems, affecting birds, reptiles and the pollination of flora.

But, at least we have clean windscreens.

More Stories

insects nature roads

Top Stories

    'Biggest gym in Lismore' set to open soon

    premium_icon 'Biggest gym in Lismore' set to open soon

    Business MAJOR refurbishments are under way in a prominent Lismore building ahead of the opening of this state-of-the-art gym.

    80 bikies gather, but police can only find one issue

    80 bikies gather, but police can only find one issue

    News The outlaw motorcycle gang was stopped by North Coast police

    Dangerous drivers will be caught on beaches

    premium_icon Dangerous drivers will be caught on beaches

    Crime Police patrol beaches across Lennox Head, Ballina and Evans head.

    Man builds a real castle near Casino 'for my queen'

    premium_icon Man builds a real castle near Casino 'for my queen'

    Home & Decorating She wakes up every morning and thinks: "Wow it's so beautiful"

    Local Partners